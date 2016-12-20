Don’t resort to the e-gift cards just yet. With less than a week before Christmas, there’s still time to shop local. Beyond all the great neighborhood boutiques, you can still hit the last couple of pop-ups, and even keep it local at the mall. Read up, then get out there!

Local Makers Market. Get a taste of local makers in center court at Ridgedale Center, where four specialty food companies: Thumbs Cookies, Isadore Nut Co., North Mallow, and Maddy and Maize are selling their sweet and savory treats, all packaged for giving. Just across the aisle, shop locally made knit hats, shirts, and accessories from Great Lakes Clothing Co.

MAD Holiday Pop-Up. The last big maker pop-up of the season happens Thursday, Dec. 22. at MAD design house. Martha McQuade and collaborator Dan Clark host their second annual Holiday Open House and Pop-up featuring 19 local vendors, food, drink, and music. Participants include Minny & Paul, Munster Rose, Mademoiselle Miele, and AMANO, among others. Noon to 8 p.m. MAD Studio 2920 Talmage Ave. SE, Mpls.

Showroom’s Last Minute Holiday Giftables. LynLake boutique Showroom will be open late for gift shopping on Thursday with special guests Storm Sister Spatique and Goldfine Jewelry plus lots of new jewelry and apparel from 3 Jag design, Kindred Folk hosts Tessa Louise and art and handmade goods from more than 20 Minnesota Makers. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. 615 W. Lake St., Mpls.

Last Call Holiday Market. From jewelry and ceramics to gourmet treats, around 20 local makers are teaming up for last minute gift shopping at the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. Brands include Larissa Loden, Everthine Jewelry, Elixery, Still Kickin', Urban Undercover, and more. Have a Fulton Beer while you shop and take advantage of the gift wrapping station. Friday, Dec. 23, 3-9 p.m., 1401 Marshall St. N.E., Mpls.

Worker B. The local beekeepers are popping up at Mall of America for the holidays. Shop Worker B's locally make skincare products, sample their honey, and then help spread the message in a “Support Local Bees” t-shirt. Gift sets start at $25. Find the store first level, southwest court, across from Macy’s and Banana Republic.

Herberger’s. Yes, Herberger’s. The department store recently added a “Close to Home” shop at three of its Twin Cities stores featuring several local brands including MPLS STP Clothing Sota Clothing; custom-made reclaimed wood wall art and accessories from reclaiMNed; a variety of all-natural, hand-crafted soaps from Dirty Knees Soap Company and Kiyi Kiyi Cosmetics; Minnesota Mittens, which carry forth the tradition of the old Winona Knitting Mill and are hand-crafted by persons with disabilities; custom-designed bottle openers in the shape of Minnesota from 14 Gauge; and 100% natural soy candles hand-crafted by Sister’s Heritage and Howard Soap Company. Goods range in price from $3 to $125. The Close to Home shop is at the Southdale, Rosedale, and Northtown Mall stores.