The Red Carpet Gets a Cold Shoulder

× Expand Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Gold. Embroidered. Long sleeves, cold shoulders. Sofia Vergara sums up the red carpet trends in one hot Zuhair Murad dress for the 2017 Golden Globes.

While most of us probably aren’t going to take the plunge that stars like Kristen Bell and Mandy Moore did Sunday night in their sternum-baring, down-to-there Golden Globes gowns (at least, not for, like, a lunch date), the red carpet confirmed that our shoulders are destined to stay cold for quite some time. Sofia Vergara, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker were among the stars wearing versions of long sleeves with strategic cutouts to show off a body part that looks great on most everyone.

Bare shoulder tops are hardly a novelty at this point—in fact, they seem headed toward the same sort of staple-status as skinny jeans. But seeing so much of the look on the red carpet, which tends to be a preview of trends for the upcoming season, sets the stage for how this fashion statement is evolving.

× Expand Nicole Miller, spring 2017

“When we saw Nicole Kidman, Stephanie and I totally thought of the ‘Schuler’ top from Nicole Miller that is one of our favorites coming in for spring,” says Lora Horgen, manager and co-buyer for Stephanie’s boutique in St. Paul. “It’s so flattering and works for any body type.”

The ornate embroidery shown on so many dresses is something that we’ll also see more of in spring-ready-to-wear, Horgen says. “There is a lot of really delicate, feminine embroidery coming in that will be perfect for spring and summer weddings.”