The Nate Berkus Baby Collection Arrives Sunday, at Target

You just knew fatherhood would inspire nursery designs for interior designer and TV personality Nate Berkus, and this Sunday, Jan. 8, his first-ever nursery and layette collection launches at Target, where the Hopkins native grew up shopping with his mom, Nancy Golden. “That’s a full circle moment right there,” Berkus wrote today on Instagram, along with a photo of Golden, holding a baby Nate. Berkus and his husband Jeremiah Brent have a 20-month-old daughter named Poppy.

× Expand Kim Cornelison

The collection was created with early mornings, diaper changes, and everything else that comes with being a new parent in mind, Berkus tells us, adding that he believes a nursery should grow with your baby. Meaning, why not find a changing table that works as a table when the diaper phase is past?

“It’s a very thoughtful collection and aesthetically it really is what we were looking for and couldn’t find at that price point when Poppy was born,” Berkus says.

The collection plays on geometric shapes and whimsical animal prints—especially the llama, a nod to Machu Picchu, Peru, where Berkus and Brent were engaged.

“There’s a little bit of whimsy, there’s a little bit of metallic. But there’s some color,” says the designer, who tends to favor grays and browns. “And some joy.”

The Nate Berkus for Target layette and nursery collection includes romper sets, crib sheets, hampers, wall décor, and more ranging in prices from $11.99 to $49.99. It will be available in select Target stores and at target.com

Watch for our full interview with Berkus in the February issue of Home & Design magazine.