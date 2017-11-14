The Maker Movement Goes to College

× Expand Woodchuck USA

The University of Minnesota Alumni Association is cashing in on the maker movement. The Alumni Market opens online today, featuring everything from honey to apparel made by alumni-owned businesses. That includes established brands such as Faribault Woolen Mill, as well as newer start ups, like Northern Drift apparel.

“The Alumni Association works hard to create opportunities for alumni to continue succeeding after graduation,” association president and CEO Lisa Lewis said in a statement. “The Alumni Market gives everyone who loves the U a way to support the work of alumni creators.” The goal of the market is to help alumni connect and support each other, and the Alumni Association, which will receive a percentage of sales from the online shop.

Several brands created U of M-themed products for the online shop, such as Chocolat Celeste chocolates featuring the “M” logo and Woodchuck’s wood journal, etched with “Minnesota Hats Off to Thee.” Faribault Woolen Mills is offering a gold and maroon scarf for $50.

The market is intended to be an ongoing initiative. Alumni makers can find information online about submitting potential products. Shop the Alumni Market at mnalumnimarket.com.