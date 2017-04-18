The Art of the Construction Zone

× Expand Photo courtesy of @shineonyoucraydiamond.

Construction zones are the new selfie hotspots. Instead of suffering through its expansion project, Galleria in Edina is celebrating by covering its barricades with interactive pop art—inspired by Miami’s Wynwood Walls—designed to make a great backdrop for photos. For every shot posted on social media in from the the Art + Heart walls, Galleria will donate $5 to Free Arts Minnesota. Tag @galleriaedina and @freeartsmn with the hashtag #galleriaartwalls, through April 30.

“The idea was to create fun colorful graphic backdrops that inspire people to take fun photos,” says Jill Emmer, Director of Art of Edina. Emmer (better known on Instagram as @shineonyoucraydiamond) curated the art wall exhibit, which spans 3,000 square feet on the upper and lower levels of Galleria's east side, with graphic designer Paul Johnson and help from local artists Matthew Custar and Chank Diesel.

Galleria is in the midst of a 20,000-square-foot expansion that will include new restaurants, stores and a new entrance opening this fall.