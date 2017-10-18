Target Adds Adaptive Apparel for Kids

Cat & Jack—Target’s new children’s brand, which has already surpassed $2 billion in sales since its launch last summer—is about to become even more inclusive. Taking seriously its mission of being a go-to for every kid, Target is adding adaptive apparel to the line, specially made for kids and toddlers living with disabilities. This comes just two months after Target introduced sensory-friendly pieces to the line.

The 40-item adaptive assortment launches Sunday, Oct. 22. Features include zip-off sleeves, footless sleepwear and diaper-friendly leggings and bodysuits.

“We heard from our guests and members of our own team that there’s a need for adaptive clothing for kids that is both fashionable and affordable, so we set out to create exactly that,” says Julie Guggemos, Target’s senior vice president of product design and development.

Cat & Jack adaptive apparel will be available in toddler and big kid sizes on Target.com. Prices range from $4.50 to $39.99.