Stranger Things Hoodie Back on Shelves at Science Museum of Minnesota

It's amazing—or should we say strange—what you can get done under viral pressure. Just a week and a half after a 1980s Brontosaurus hoodie from the Science Museum of Minnesota made a surprise cameo on hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the museum will have the sweatshirt back on shelves on Tuesday, November 7.

Online sales begin at 8 a.m. A limited quantity will be available in the museum's Explore Store beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The Brontosaurus buzz started on October 27, when Netflix released the second season of Stranger Things, a sci-fi series set in the 1980s. In episode one of the second season, 13-year-old Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo) sports the Vikings-purple hoodie featuring a Brontosaurus skeleton and the phrase “Thunder Lizard” written above "Science Museum of Minnesota."

Despite the investigative attempts of many reporters, it remains unknown how the show got ahold of the old sweatshirt, which, the museum confirmed, really was sold in the Explore Store in the 1980s. The Science Museum had no idea it was being used on the show, and no one anticipated the deluge of requests for the sweatshirt that followed.

Science Museum staff found out from an excited fan’s social media post, and responded with their own post hinting that the hoodie would come back soon. The announcement received more than 10,000 likes and around 2,000 shares and retweets on Twitter and Facebook combined.

Fans didn't have to wait long. In addition to sweatshirts, the museum will release Thunder Lizard T-shirts in children's and adult sizes. Prices range from $15-$40. (Museum members get a 10 percent discount.)

We’re willing to bet they go fast. Strangely fast.