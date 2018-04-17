Spring Fashion Tips from Local Instagrammers

× Expand Minnesota Instagram Fashion Influencers

Oh, Minnesota spring, how we love and hate you. We cautiously tuck away our biggest parkas and thickest Sorels, shorten our hemlines and show slivers of skin again, only to be caught off guard (every year) by one. more. snowstorm. How many snows have we had since the first day of spring this year? Three? At least?

But that doesn’t mean we need to hide away until June, keeping one eye on The Weather Channel while huddling under blankets. These Twin Cities Instagrammers know how to handle Minnesota spring with style—without sacrificing dry feet or warm layers. So, go forth with the tulip-hem jeans! Break out the bright colors! (…And keep an extra cardigan with you at all times!)

Michelle Raven

Style program manager at Arc’s Value Village Thrift Stores

Instagram: @thriftstylist, 11.2K followers

Background: Raven runs Arc’s Value Village’s personal styling service—at any of its five metro locations, clients can sign up for free personal styling and shopping help to take the guesswork (and digging!) out of thrifting. She started @thriftstylist three years ago to showcase her work and help followers get to know her as a person. Since then, she has incorporated near-weekly account takeovers called “villagers for a day,” in which local style fiends show off their best thrifted looks.

Favorite spring trends: “I’m a super tactile person, and I love to see how designers use textures in different ways. I’m dying over the funky fringe trend this spring.”

Winter-to-spring tips: “I always tell my clients to invest in a few statement pieces each season. For spring, it might be a really funky pair of sunglasses, or a unique trench coat. Start wearing the pieces early in the season and continue using them for the next few months, so people get used to seeing them. That way, your transition will look seamless, even if you’re scrambling with the seasonal change as much as everyone else.”

Paul Buttenhoff

Anatomy and physiology professor at St. Catherine University

Instagram: @bothrops1, 55.3K followers

Background: Buttenhoff started his “boots, jeans, and tacos Instagram,” as he calls it, as a creative outlet for his science-driven career. Since then, he’s stuck to his heritage-clothing style, but his food pics have branched out to the depths of onion rings, grilled steak, and the occasional beet salad. “I have fun with it,” he says. “I just like to show my regular day.”

Favorite local shops: Red Wing Shoes (he owns around 40 pairs of Red Wing boots!), J.W. Hulme, Wilson & Willy’s, Mill City Fineries

Favorite spring trends: “It’s nice to make the spring transition. The colors are brighter, and there are more options for footwear. I like to wear lighter slacks and chinos, and not as much denim as I do in the winter. I also try to wear something around my neck every day. More dudes should wear things around their necks.”

Laura Rae

Travel and portrait photographer

Instagram: @lauraraephotography, 19.2K followers

Background: As a popular Minneapolis-based photographer, Laura Rae’s account is incredibly aesthetically pleasing—but it’s also filled with great messages about body positivity, love, and confidence. She has always been passionate about using fashion as an outlet for self-expression, and her personal style (which is heavily featured on her page) reflects her creativity, positivity, and zest for life.

Favorite spring trends: “I’m most excited about matching sets—whether it’s a matching top paired with a pant or a skirt, I’m digging it! Another trend I’ll get into is color—red is the power color of the season and a welcome change from my current black wardrobe. You’ll also catch me in a few one-piece swim suits!”

Winter-to-spring tips: “I always recommend adding a sweater or turtleneck to a summer dress! Tie it at the waist or let it fall and it’s a whole new look. Leather and jean jackets, paired with a sundress and my black Nikes, or distressed denim and boots, are always a spring go-to for me as well.”

Paxyshia Yang

Apparel technology student at MCTC

Instagram: @paxyshia, 12.6K followers

Background: Yang created her Instagram a few years ago after her Tumblr followers repeatedly requested outfit deets and shopping suggestions. Now, she uses her platform to inspire women, especially plus-size girls, to be confident in whatever they like to wear—from edgy crop tops to floral maxi dresses.

Favorite local shop: Cake Plus-Size Resale—“It’s so important for plus-size women to have that safe space.”

Favorite spring trends: “I’m excited to wear bright metallics and unconventional colors, like lime green and orange. Sheer tops are in style too, and they’re so easily layered and turn a whole outfit into something more fun and playful.”

Jen Biswas

Local blogger

Instagram: @paisleyandsparrow, 11.2K followers

Background: The full-time blogger and mom of “two under two” wants every mom (and woman) to feel confident and comfortable in her own skin. She certainly knows the power of a killer outfit, but also sings praises of the simple joys in life: her blog and Instagram are filled with pictures of her (adorable) children, funky outfits for any Minnesota temperature, and home styling ideas.

Favorite local shops: D.NOLO—“All the best brands in one place!” and Evereve

Winter-to-spring tips: “I like to switch up my coat, from a winter one to a leather jacket or trench. Open shoes can be worn with bootie socks to keep your feet warm, and you can start showing slivers of skin with midi skirts and short sleeve sweaters.”

Claudia Camargo

Art director at Target

Instagram: @miles.and.smiles, 14.1K followers

Background: After bouncing around the U.S. for a few years, the Colombian native landed at Target for an art director position. She started her blog, Miles and Smiles, when she and her then-boyfriend (now husband) were in a long-distance relationship three years ago—she wanted to document her experience to help other couples in similar situations. Since then, her page has evolved to focus on fashion and lifestyle—and everything Minnesota is teaching her about dressing for strange weather.

Favorite spring trends: “I recently bought a pair of raw-hem flare jeans. I hated them when they first came out, and then I tried them on and loved them. I’m also trying to wear more color—not like pastels, but reds and greens that are a little stronger. I like to let one specific, colorful item shine in my outfits.”

Winter-to-spring tips: “I walk to work every day, so layering has become my best friend. And I bought some thin turtlenecks that still give me coverage but don’t suffocate me. I think it’s really important to have versatile pieces like that.”

Jozy Caulfield

Journalism and retail merchandising student

Instagram: @blondeblissblog, 5.9K followers

Background: Interested in fashion from a young age, the U of M senior started a wardrobe-specific Instagram after her friends started asking where she got her clothes. She loves ruffles, pink, and anything girly—with a modern twist or a little edge.

Favorite spring trends: “I’m loving bamboo arc bags. They’re the perfect accessory for spring. And I always love anything ruffly or gingham!”

Winter-to-spring tips: “I love to shop on a budget, but investing in outerwear is so important in Minnesota. I have a suede moto jacket I can wear all year long. And jeans with a tulip hem are perfect to wear with booties when the weather starts getting warmer.”

