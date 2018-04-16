Spring 2018 Fashion Week MN Guide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fashion Week MN Models in clothes from Fashion Week MN 2017.

As far as fashion goes, Minneapolis isn’t a terribly fussy city. We Minnesotans often prioritize warmth, comfort, and sustainability—while still managing to look chic. Because of that, Fashion Week MN isn’t very fussy, either. Sure, it’s fashion-forward and chock-full of excuses to pull out your best duds, but it’s also accessible—and this spring’s FWMN reflects that community connection more than ever. “Our events are focused on storytelling and making a deeper connection with the designers and clothes you’re buying,” says Sarah Edwards, FWMN’s co-founder.

Edwards and her FWMN co-founder, Jahna Peloquin, are using this spring’s events to pull back the curtain on local designers’ methods. Many events focus on sustainability and inclusivity, while also giving audiences chances to engage directly with designers. With FWMN’s big annual Spring show, Envision, on hiatus, there was more time to schedule smaller, more intimate shows and performances—which fit the Twin Cities crowd better anyway. “Independent designers here want to connect with consumers,” Peloquin says. “They want to showcase their processes and explain why these items cost what they cost, and why you should buy them.”

Spring 2018’s FWMN runs April 19–29. Here are some highlights.

When The Scout Guide and the W come together, you know you’re heading into a chic crowd. Dress your best, grab your crew, and head to the W for a night of music, cocktails, pop-up shopping, designer presentations, and prizes for the best outfits. Oh, and there will be a photo wall, because did you even go to FWMN if you didn’t post it on the ‘gram? Free admission. April 19, 7 p.m., W Minneapolis—The Foshay, 821 Marquette Ave. S., Mpls., wminneapolishotel.com

Art, meet fashion. Artist and milliner Anna Lee will be showing off her new line of one-of-a-kind hats and scarves featuring digital prints of her original paintings. Also, check out new custom lipsticks by Elixery and a photo and video exhibition by Lauren Krysti’s team of collaborators. Free admission. April 23, 6–9 p.m., Winsome Flagship and Studio, 201 SE 6th St., Ste. 2, Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

We’re all done with fast fashion, right? Local designer Allison Quinnell is launching a new contemporary classics line called Slate Collective—with prints from noteworthy female artists—that thoughtfully demonstrates how you don’t need to buy more to look chic. Peep Slate’s new designs while taking in artist exhibitions and live performances at its launch event. Tickets start at $15. April 23, 6–9 p.m., Le Méridien Chambers, 901 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

It’s time to bring queer designers out of the fringes and into the spotlight. This intimate runway show will feature looks from seven local designers (plus a few surprises!). Designers include L’Exquisite Reveal by Sean Bolte, Wild In by Wilden Weihn, Thunder Thighs from Fashion Ration by Nickey Robare, Scott J. Lehmann, Madwoman Jewelry by Josie Madrid, and Roamer Sacs & Things Co. by Matthew Harris. Tickets start at $16. April 24, 7–10 p.m., Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

Who says festival style is just for size twos? The fab team at Cake Plus-Size Resale will celebrate body positivity while presenting music festival looks, just in time for Soundset and Basilica Block Party. Stay for the pop-up shops, food truck snacks, and good vibes. Free admission. April 25, 6–8 p.m. (with a ticketed preview shopping hour at 5 p.m.). Cake Plus-Size Resale, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Mpls., cakeplussize.com

Industry experts Marion Parke, Doug Marshall, and Maya Clark are here to let you in on three little secrets: branding, branding, and branding. Learn best practices for the media, styling, and promotion of your business from a crew who’ve mastered it in their own lives. Bites and sips to follow. Tickets are $35–$50, April 25, 6:30–9 p.m., The Bachelor Farmer, 50 N. 2nd Ave., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

Sustainability is sexy, and local designers are ready to show you why. Not only will you get to view collections by local designers with ethical, sustainable practices, but you’ll get to see their processes, touch raw materials, and get a better sense of why designers make the choices they do. Karen Morris Millinery (in her first FWMN since moving to Minnesota eight years ago!) will showcase her new customizable hat line. The Strey Designs team will collaborate with a performance artist to present their small-batch manufacturing process. Also check out shows and demos from ILO Studio, ACG, Tessa Louise, and Foat Design. Tickets are $15. April 26, 5–10 p.m., Northrup King Building, 1450 Van Buren Ave. NE, Ste. 211, Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

The opportunity to mix and mingle with the creative minds responsible for this week’s fashion and the Minneapolis fashion scene as a whole is currently sold out, but maybe that friend who planned ahead is feeling generous with her extra ticket? April 27, 5–7 p.m., The Lynhall, 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

Some of our favorite local fashionistas get to spotlight the designers they love at this celebration of ladies supporting ladies internationally. Check out the live-modeling of curated looks from dugo, Big Island Swim & Surf, and Roe Wolfe while you swap style secrets over sips and snacks with the boutique owners and designers. $5 from every ticket sold gets donated to the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota. Girl power, baby. Tickets are $10. April 28, 1–3 p.m., Galleria, Edina, fashionweekmn.com

Fashion up-and-comers make it work for a Project Runway-style show and pop-up market. True to the show’s favorite kind of challenge, the student designers will showcase their skills using unconventional material—of the eco-friendly variety. The show challenges you to ask #WhoMadeMyClothes as part of the global campaign to change the way our clothing is sourced and produced. Tickets are $20–$40, April 28, 6–9 p.m., Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul., fashionweekmn.com

Learn more about the Twin Cities vintage scene with a fashion show and panel discussion led by the master thrifters of Arlee Park, The Golden Pearl Vintage, The Keep, Moth Oddities, Tandem Vintage, and Thrift Stylist. If you’re not able to score a ticket to the main event, pop in to the pop-up at 1 p.m. to give shopping sustainably a go. Tickets are $10, April 29, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., Able Seedhouse + Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

Throw it back to those high school Homecoming days with a good old-fashioned pep rally! U-rah-rah for Jenny Carle and Mikaela Harrod‘s spring 2018 lines made exclusively for Cliché, and learn about the inspiration behind their work—we hear it might have a little something to do with a boxing club (?). Free admission, April 29, 3–6 p.m., Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., fashionweekmn.com

Culture Piece Magazine takes a closer look at the revolutionary Black culture of today during a traditional runway showing of designs by Mixie DBest, Fulbekloset, Revlis Designs, and ANTIDSCPLNE by Cameron Downey, as well as an interactive art piece put together by the mag’s staffers. If you find yourself asking “Why is Black hair such an act of rebellion?” you’re doing this right. Tickets are $20–$50, April 29, 6–9 p.m., Paikka, 550 Vandalia Street, #165, St. Paul, culturepiecemag.com

