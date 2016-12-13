Shopping Without Reservation at the Hewing Hotel

Here's a way to make it seem like you're not visiting the North Loop's hot new Hewing Hotel just to get the requisite lobby photo: go to shop local, this weekend or on Christmas Eve. The Hewing is hosting a Holiday Pop-Up this weekend with Minny & Paul, which celebrates its first Christmas by building festive gift boxes at reasonable price points, filled with goods by local makers. I'm hoping they'll bring the make-your-own box items, which have been a hit at other maker markets this holiday season. Shop Minny & Paul at the Hewing Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And for the procrastinators, paper brand russell + hazel will set up shop at the hotel on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yes, the russell + hazel flagship store is just across the street—and definitely worth a visit. But the Hewing has cocktails, which you'll likely need, if you're still shopping on Christmas Eve.

Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.