Shopping for Mama

Before you get your mom a generic candle for the third year in a row, hit up one of the many Mother’s Day shopping events happening this weekend and next. Find a clever gift from a local maker, or do double duty and take Mom with you. Jewelry and pedicures for all!

Mother’s Day Shopping at Atelier957

Find the perfect gift (or find something for yourself) at a pre-Mother’s Day shopping blowout. Shop Atelier957’s spring collection and clearance room, and shop local brands popping up in the store, including Mademoiselle Miel and Helen Wang. Enjoy wine and snacks while you shop. Saturday, May 6, Noon to 3 p.m. 957 Grand Ave., St. Paul, atelier957.com

Delicacies Jewelry Pop-Up at West Elm

For the foodie mom who already has a million cookbooks, consider Delicacies Jewelry, the epicurean line of delicate, food-centered pendants and bracelets. Pick your favorite ingredient: an avocado in gold; a pave diamond pineapple. Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 3879 Gallagher Dr, Edina

Minny & Paul x Wit & Delight for Mother's Day

Local gifting company Minny & Paul teamed up with Wit & Delight for a Mother’s Day box featuring Mademoiselle Miel chocolates, Indigo and Snow cards, lavender scrub by the Soap Lodge, Miss Violet Lace perfume, and more. The box sells for $88. Order online, or you’ve got several opportunities to pick one up around town:

Saturday, May 6, 8-11 a.m. at Alchemy Edina, 6729 York Ave S, Edina

Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-3pm at Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave, Mpls.

Saturday, May 13, 1—4 p.m. at Projects in Person, 906 Mainstreet, Hopkins

Wild Morning Book Launch Party

Though it’s not a Mother’s Day event per se, this local photo book depicting the un-retouched, messy, unscripted, typical, beautiful mornings of women beginning their days is something every mom can relate to, and it would make a great gift. The event will celebrate the book and the women in it (and women everywhere, of course). Complimentary food and drinks will be provided. Tuesday, May 9, 6-9 p.m., Cambria Gallery on 7th, 625 2nd Ave. S., #101, Mpls., wildmorning.com

A La Mode Boutique and Nail Spa Mother's Day Special

Save $10 on any mani/pedi and $5 on a mini mani/pedi when booked together all week. Or go for the Mother Glows Best Luxury Manicure or Pedicure: sweet-smelling oils, steaming towels, a sweet cream salt scrub, and a floral shea butter massage come together to relax even the most harried mothers. Book appointments together, or buy her a gift card. Valid May 10-17, 3928 W. 50th St., Edina or 755 Lake St. E., Wayzata, alamodenails.com

Pop-Up Blow Dry Bar and Flower Stall at russell + hazel

What better way to celebrate the women in your life than with flowers and salon treatments? Hairstylist and makeup artist Stephanie Domrose will be at your service at russell+hazel's North Loop flagship all day for blowout and makeup touch-up appointments, and Foxglove will sell its signature locally grown bouquets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Plus, shop Mom-approved gifts (or find something for yourself) all day in the store. Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 219 2nd St. N., Ste. 106, Mpls, russellandhazel.com

Pop-Up Flower Bar at Galleria

Classic yet trendy flower shop Kindred Blooms will pop up in the Center Atrium of the Galleria, making it easy to add creative blooms to any gift. Create a custom, hand-tied arrangement, or pick up a potted succulent or terrarium. Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Galleria, Edina

Chocolate Tour

Here's a dream day in the making for chocoholic. Get driven around in a coach bus to the best chocolatiers in the Twin Cities. Learn about the finer details of chocolate production, the history of your favorite treats, and (of course) sample some goodies. Saturday, May 13, 1-4:30 p.m., InterContinental St. Paul Riverfront Hotel, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, tastetwincities.com

Bouquet Drop-In at Lake Monster Brewing

Sure, beer and flowers might not be the most traditional Mother’s Day pairing, but that's not stopping Lake Monster Brewing! Learn how to make a unique and personalized bouquet from the experts at Tamarack Design Group while drinking a beer that’s included in the $40 ticket price. BYO vase, but Lake Monster will provide the flowers. —Saturday, May 13, noon-3 p.m., 550 Vandalia St., #160, St. Paul, get tickets

Birchwood Café Plant Sale

Birchwood will host a local farmer selling starter tomato, pepper, onion, lettuce, kale and other plants all weekend long. Plus, they’ll be serving a special Mother’s Day brunch featuring spring ingredients and a Burger Night with two burgers and two beers for $30. Score. —weekends, May 13-14 and 20-21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 3311 E. 25th St., Mpls, birchwoodcafe.com

Restorative Yoga Workshop

Give the gift of zen. Treat Mom (or yourself, or both of you) to two hours of yoga for all levels in the Yoga Center’s women’s-only Restorative Yoga Workshop. $40 for one, $70 for two. Sunday, May 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Yoga Center of Minneapolis, 4200 Minnetonka Blvd., Mpls, yogacentermpls.com

Mother’s Day Paint Class at Wine and Canvas

Wine and Canvas will help you paint pretty pictures whether you’re artistically inclined or not—which could make for a great bonding experience. Plus, the promise of $10 bottomless sangria doesn’t hurt. A gift certificate for your mom and a friend (or the two of you) makes a good local gift if you can’t make it. Sunday, May 14, 4-7 p.m., Wine and Canvas, 2900 Pentagon Dr., St. Anthony, wineandcanvas.com

Mother’s Day Workout at lululemon

Detox before brunch at the Grand Avenue lululemon’s Mother’s Day workout celebration . A Lululemon ambassador and The Power House Crossfit owner Jill Lipset will lead a special all-levels class with strength, cardio, breath work and yoga exercises. Treats to follow. Sunday, May 9:30-11 a.m., lululemon, 870 Grand Ave., St. Paul, lululemon.com