Robotics Meets Fashion

It’s time to channel your inner Mr. Roboto. Nonprofit E-waste recycler Tech Dump is putting a twist on the classic fashion show. Expect to see electronic-clad humans-turned-robot strutting their stuff down the runway. The Robot Fashion Show is part of Tech Dump’s Cell Phone Summer campaign, aiming to collect 1 ton of old cell phones and other used electronics. The point of it all: to fund 1,000 hours of job training through recycling commodity pricing and reuse opportunities.

“We’re inviting all Minnesotans to bring phones, tablets, cord and cables to our exhibit for responsible recycling,” says Amanda LaGrange, CEO of Tech Dump and Tech Discounts. “Some estimate that there are two unused cell phones in every household,” notes LaGrange. “That’s a huge opportunity for reuse and recycling.”

The fashion show will take place at Can Can Wonderland on August 6, and there’s only one rule for the participating teams or individuals: they must use at least 25 percent repurposed electronic materials in their costume design. This leaves plenty of room for creativity and thinking outside the bot…we mean box.

Conversations are in the works with local robotics organizations about robot demos during the fashion show’s intermission. One of the organizations actually built a robot using the “brains” of an old Android phone, which is perfectly fitting for an event like this one!

After the fashion show, the audience will then get to live vote for the best-dressed bot. A great event for a great cause, time to cell-ebrate! The Robot Fashion Show takes place on August 6 at 6:00 p.m. The event is free but reserve your spot here.