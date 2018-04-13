Primp Boutique Adds Extended Sizing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Primp Plus size clothing at Primp Boutique

Locals love Primp Boutique for their affordable and on-trend clothes, accessories, and shoes (hello, $24 palm tree espadrilles!). But in an initiative to listen more closely to shoppers and give the people what they want, shop owners Michele Henry and Wesley Uthus are making some much-appreciated changes.

It started in early 2018, when Henry and Uthus responded to customer demands and cut items above $100, taking themselves back to their cheap-chic roots. Now, in what Henry says has been a long time coming, Primp is selling extended sizing options, ranging from XL–XXXL. The Primp + PLUS line, available now, features dresses, tops, and bottoms in the same price range as other Primp collections. “That was really important to us, to keep the prices the same,” Henry says. “We did our research and talked to customers about what they thought was missing from the plus-size marketplace, and that included lower price points.”

Well, good for them. Everyone should have the opportunity to look fabulous in a $46 floral sundress, and we’re proud of Primp for achieving this long-awaited goal. For now, the Primp + PLUS line of tops, dresses, and bottoms will live exclusively online, with the potential for in-store distribution in the future. See items in person at Primp’s Fashion Week MN pop-up at Brick x Mortar on April 27, where the Primp team will release their new spring and PLUS lines.

The Fashion Collective, April 27, 7–9 p.m., Brick x Mortar, 314 N. 1st Ave., Mpls. See more details at primpyourself.com