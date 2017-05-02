Poppy Adds Third Boutique

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Colgan Jill Henderson in her boutique, Poppy Poppy owner Jill Henderson in her colorful St. Paul boutique.

Poppy boutique has opened a third location at Victoria and Grand—not far from its flagship store on Snelling. Owner Jill Henderson tested out the Grand Avenue storefront (formerly home to Karma boutique) over the holidays, and says it was a success; it just took some time to reach a lease agreement.

Despite the close proximity of the two shops, “It’s a different demographic,” Henderson says. “There are tons of people on Cathedral Hill who never travel west of Hamline.” She adds that the Grand Avenue shopper is younger, and so Poppy at Grand and Victoria will reflect that, with some funkier pieces, and more trendy tops intended for the weekend.

Stop by all three Poppy shops, including Linden Hills, on Friday, May 5, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., for Dress Fiesta with 15 percent off all dresses, including new styles.