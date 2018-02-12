Plant Fashion and Other Unexpected Designs at U of M Fashion Show

× Expand One of Caitlin Hartman's designs in her senior collection, Survival One of Caitlin Hartman's designs in her senior collection, "Survival"

A few days before the University of Minnesota’s annual student fashion show took place, Caitlin Hartman was still trying to attach live moss, spider plants, and ferns to neoprene and vinyl clothing—without sullying the bright white fabric with soil and water stains. Like the rest of the senior apparel design class, she spent the past year researching, designing, and creating five completed looks for the College of Design’s fashion show. Hartman, a sustainable studies minor, incorporated live plants into every look to represent her passion for ethically-made goods. “My collection shows the way industry and nature compete, but can harmonize through sustainable design,” she says.

Hartman was one of nearly 20 seniors showcasing their designs at the show, which took place Saturday at Rapson Hall. Titled "This is Now" in honor of its 50th year, the fashion show gave many students their first chance to create an entire collection, style models, and take over the runway in preparation for careers in the fashion world. (Sophomores and juniors were invited to design one outfit for the show as well.)

Quinessa Stibbins' "Not About Angels"

Like Hartman, many students drew inspiration from topics or issues that were important to them. Social justice minor Quinessa Stibbins’ line examined racial violence and trauma for black youth through dance and clothing. Wren Tilbury’s "Radical Existence"— a fun, bright line for plus-size women—was unapologetically fierce and body-positive. Spencer Versteeg told us he spent nearly a year researching children's apparel and family photo trends on social media to create his multigenerational collection, "Elaine"—and somehow managed to teach 4-year-olds to walk on the runway while wearing his designs.

The designs and trends themselves represented quite a range—from bold, modern menswear, to elevated basics in a travel capsule wardrobe, to whimsical mixed patterns—that highlighted the senior design group’s uniqueness. If this is what the future of Minnesota fashion looks like, we’ll be a scene to watch—live plants and all.