Planning Your Spring 2017 Fashion Week MN

You know you're hitting your stride when Fashion Week is actually longer than a week. Fashion Week MN Spring 2017 kicks off Thursday with shows and events every day through April 29—more than 20 events in all ranging from local designer runway shows to Minneapolis Institute of Arts Art in Bloom Fashion Show and Luncheon. Fashion Week MN Co-Directors Jahna Peloquin and Sarah Edwards have made a point to broaden the lineup, both geographically and in terms of content, from three events taking place in St. Paul to a nod to the overlapping Fashion Revolution Week, with events that showcase the ethical fashion initiative locally. Here are some highlights.

Minnstafashion: Official Fashion Week MN Kickoff Event—April 20, 7-10 p.m.

Does a fashion event really exist if not posted on social media? Take photos, enjoy music and cocktails, shop, and explore pieces by local designers and stores. Free admission. The Living Room at W Minneapolis, 821 Marquette Ave., Mpls.

Envision Spring 2017—April 21, 8 p.m.-Midnight

That favorite new dress you can't wait to wear but have been saving for the perfect event? This is it. This see-and-be-seen event showcases the Spring/Summer collections from local designers including ACG, George Moskal, Kindred Folk, Reinier Vigoa, and Emily Trevor. Tickets are $25 - $75. Machine Shop, 300 SE 2nd St., Mpls.

Minneapolis Craft Market: Fashion Week MN Edition—April 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Shop 30 local fashion and accessories brand including Kindred Folk, Larissa Loden Jewelry, Scott J Lehmann, Angela Valentine Handbags, and more. The Curious Goat food truck will be there for all of your culinary needs, Free admission. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Mpls.

St. Paul Collection Fashion Show—April 22, 6-9 p.m.

A spring fashion show spotlighting boutiques of St. Paul, including Flirt, Valise Boutique & Apothecary, Atelier957, and Heimie’s Haberdashery, as well as local jewelry stores. Proceeds will be donated to Gillettte Children’s Hospitals and Clinics. Tickets are $60 to $150. University Club of St. Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul

HER Minneapolis Launch Party—April 22, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

If you haven't heard of the app HER Minneapolis, it’s time to grab your phone. Celebrate the app that helps LGBTQI+ women meet each other around the Twin Cities, while you enjoy drinks, games, a photo booth, and a pop-up shop featuring locally made goods. Tickets are $5-$10. Constantine at Hotel Ivy, 201 S. 11th St., Mpls.

Crosswalk at Cliché—April 23, 2-5 p.m.

We brake for fashion! This traveling fashion show and in-store shopping event returns after a five-year hiatus. Models showcasing colorful looks from Cliché’s spring collections by local and national designers will parade along the crosswalk of 24th and Lyndale in Minneapolis.

Black Magik Woman III—April 24 6-10 p.m.

See what happens when 15 strong all-female teams come together to create this photography and art exhibit that celebrates women. Enjoy cocktails and music while you explore the work by the teams of photographers, artists, fashion designers, stylists, and muses. Free admission. Norseman Distillery, 451 NE Taft St., Ste. 19, Mpls.

Joynoëlle F/W 2017 Runway Show—April 25 6-9 p.m.

Inspired by hikes in the Otter Tail County woods near her cabin, Joy Teiken’s 2017 collection, Fungi: Beauty from Decay, explores natures transformative ability to create new life from decomposition. Teiken is most definitely the only designer in town, perhaps anywhere, who could find femininity and fashion in molds, spores and lichen. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Kill Kancer. Tickets are $15 - $50. Aria 105 N. 1st St., Mpls.

ONLINE/OFFLINE: The Business of Fashion—April 25, 6-9 p.m.

Inspired to get into the fashion business? Fashion Group International of Minneapolis-St. Paul wants to help with this panel discussion featuring Lola Red PR founder Alexis Walsko, blogger and wardrobe stylist, Vanessa McDuffie; founder and owner of Emmi Ro, Emily Baynard, and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine style editor Allison Kaplan. Tickets are $10- $25. The Bachelor Farmer, 50 N. 2nd Ave., Mpls.

Raul Osorio SS18 Collection Presentation—April 27, 8-10 p.m.

See the Project Runway alum's Spring/Summer 2017 collection in the only exclusively menswear event at FWMN. Free admission. JETSET bar, 115 N. 1st St., Mpls.

Art in Bloom Fashion Show & Luncheon—April 28, Noon-2:30 p.m.

There's no better way to see the latest spring trends than by pairing them with lunch and champagne. Especially when the fashion show is produced by stylist Grant Whittaker and features the best pieces from the Galleria. And make sure you check out some of the other lectures and events presented by Art in Bloom during the week. Tickets are $85. Mia, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls.

Black Hearts Ball—April 28, 7 p.m.

Tim+Thom present this theatrical event in which local fashion artists are paired with live opera and classical musicians who perform during a runway show. Each designer creates three custom, theatrical looks exclusively for the show. Tickets are $50. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls.

Fifth Annual HAMMS Event—April 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

We love our Minnesota-made markets, but when you know that your attendance will directly help a local maker, that's about as good as it gets. Shop a wide range of locally made goods, while one lucky maker is given up to $5,000 in ticket sales and donations to further his or her business. Tickets are $10-$15. City House, 258 Mill St., St. Paul

Winsome Goods Market—April 29, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The new flagship store for the women's fashion collection is open for a one-day market of unique goods from other Minneapolis brands. Free admission. Winsome Goods Flagship + Studio, 201 SE 6th St., Ste. 2, Mpls.

Feminist Improv for Fashion Revolution Day—April 29, 5-8 p.m.

In partnership with Fashion Revolution Week and the #whomademyclothes campaign, Showroom boutique spotlights body-positive performances by a feminist comedy improv group and local makers. Showroom designers Kindred Folk, Tessa Louise, Joeleen Torvick, and Scott J. Lehmann, along with guest designer Emily Trevor, will spotlight their new spring collections. Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Mpls.

For more, visit fashionweekmn.com