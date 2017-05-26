Rooster is the New Cherry

by

The rooster has landed at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and against the backdrop of the downtown skyline, it is positioned to steal the spotlight from Spoonbridge and Cherry. Hahn/Cock, the 20-foot-tall ultramarine blue sculpture by Katharina Fritsch is not only destined to be the new selfie spot, it has inspired a collection of merchandise including drinking glasses, totes, tea towels, and journals, now available at the Walker Shop. The sculpture garden reopens June 3. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., 612-375-7600, walkerart.org

