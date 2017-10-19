Peloton to Peddle Bikes at Mall of America

Peloton, maker of high-tech indoor fitness bikes, will open its first Minnesota location at Mall of America on Oct. 26. Visitors will be able to test ride a Peloton bike and learn about the way Peloton integrates fitness and technology. Each bike comes equipped with a high definition screen so riders can participate in group fitness classes taught by pro instructors, Classes are available on demand, with 14 live rides streamed daily.

The Peloton store will also sell cycling gear: apparel, shoes, weights, water bottles.

× Expand Peloton store at the Galleria in Houston, Texas.

Peloton will celebrate its MOA opening with a store event on Thursday, Nov. 2, 6-9:30 p.m. Join Peloton instructor Hanna Marie Corbin to learn about the bikes, receive special offers with purchase and enjoy refreshments at the store. First floor, west side.