Paris Flea at Southdale

Just like food and dining editor Steph March predicted for the food world in 2017, French has taken a hold—or technically just tightened its grip—on the shopping world, too. But you don’t need to fork over last month’s paycheck to make the trip across the Atlantic when Piccadilly Prairie is bringing Paris to you this weekend.

When the local boutique announced plans to move from South Minneapolis to Southdale Center, the first question customers asked owner Lacey Brooker was: will you still do Paris Flea in January? Indeed, Paris Flea comes to the mall Friday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 29. And with a bigger space comes a lot more shopping: antiques straight from the actual Paris fleas, plus new French-inspired home goods including glass wear and cheese knives as well as furniture. Prices range from $20 to $200.

For first dibs, you’ll need a ticket—free, but required—for the opening on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Picadilly Prairie’s Paris Flea continues on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Noon to 6 pm. with shelves refreshed throughout the weekend.