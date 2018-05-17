Pacifier Baby Boutique Adopts a New Owner

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pacifier Store

Nursery décor, smart electronics for babies, and toys for older kids are among the new product categories you’ll see popping up at Pacifier, now that the Twin Cities baby boutique has been sold to digital marketing exec Alissa Montbriand.

“With Toys ‘R’ Us closing, there’s opportunity,” says Montbriand, who lives near Pacifier’s flagship store in the North Loop and comes from big businesses, including Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group and Best Buy. “Buying gifts and cute outfits for babies is something people still like to do in person. I love the art of curating an experience.”

Montbriand had been a longtime customer of Pacifier, which was founded 14 years ago by husband and wife team Wing and Jon Witthuhn. They started out with a tiny store in Northeast filled with modern baby apparel and gear. Gradually, they grew to four locations, including 50th & France, City Center, Highland Park, and a two-year-old main store in the North Loop. Ready to do something new (and maybe take a weekend off), the Witthuhns went looking for a buyer.

Montbriand sees big opportunity to grow Pacifier’s online presence as a destination for upscale strollers and gifts. She plans to add smart electronics for babies (think: crib sleep trackers), toys for big brothers and sisters, and nursery décor. But Pacifier’s warm culture—with managers who bring their babies to work, and frequent events for parents and kids—will continue. And don’t worry: Ella Lizgerald, the bearded dragon that young customers look forward to visiting, is sticking around the North Loop store, too. She came with the purchase.

More details on Montbriand’s big plans for Pacifier are at tcbmag.com

