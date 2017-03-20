Now Trending: Badass-ery

Realia by Jen’s newest jewelry collection was designed to feature inspirational mantras, hand-carved on delicate discs of gold or silver. There’s care taking: “Breathe.” There’s joy: “Good Vibes Only.” There’s empowerment: “Be Brave.” And then there’s the piece de resistance: “Be Badass Everyday.”

“Sometimes we need a reminder not only to be inspired but to stay inspired,” says creator Jennifer Scheffler. “True badassiness requires a careful balance of both the art and the act of channeling inner strength.”

The “Be Inspired” collection is a bit of a departure for the Minneapolis-based designer, who is best known for her use of colored gemstones. But the emphasis on strength—with an edge—has made her Badass jewelry a quick hit. Necklaces sell for $68; bracelets are $50. T-shirts with the “Be Badass Everyday” message are available too, for $24.50. realiabyjen.com