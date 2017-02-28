Now Open: Baby Grand in Minneapolis

Longtime local baby boutique Baby Grand has opened a third metro location, in Minneapolis—in a space that serves as a built-in billboard, right off of I-394 near Penn Avenue (It’s the former Sofas and Chairs space). As such, the sign on the front of the store says BabyOnGrand.com.

“Joe and I have seen a surge in customers choosing baby and children’s products more wisely,” says Katie Roedler, who runs the business with her husband. For example, furniture that’s not made of particle board or plywood, which typically can contain chemicals in the glue that bonds the wood components together. (Who knew?) Baby Grand will soon feature the first infant car seat in the market that does not use any flame retardant chemicals. “As parents of three small children ourselves," Roedler says, "we definitely relate and share a lot of these concerns. We hope this new location will really embrace and cater to this new educated consumer shopping for baby, and beyond”

Baby Grand offers complimentary car seat install with purchase and assembly with gear. You can also shop the company's original location on Grand Avenue in St. Paul and on Mainstreet in Hopkins.