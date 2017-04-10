Nespresso to Open at Mall of America

× Expand Nespresso boutique in Miami, USA Nespresso boutique in Miami, USA

George Clooney’s favorite home coffee maker, Nespresso, is opening a boutique at Mall of America. The premium purveyor of single serve coffee has more than 300 stores internationally and has been expanding its U.S. presence rapidly over the past few years. The Mall of America boutique will feature the full line of Nespresso products, including OriginalLine and Vertuo machines, accessories and coffee will be available for purchase. Of course, complimentary tastings will be provided, and “Coffee Specialists” will be on hand to teach interested visitors about aroma and flavor profiles. The Nespresso boutique will be located on the first floor, west side near Nordstrom. It is expected to open this summer.