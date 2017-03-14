MPLS/STP Clothing Co. is Rebranding

MPLS / STP Clothing Co. is now Northmade Co. “We want to better reflect the products we make, not just Minneapolis and St. Paul focused, and who we make them for—all Minnesotans and people who have an up north state of mind,” says co-owner Kaitlin McMahon.

The logo and name have changed, but the company mission remains the same, McMahon says. “We’re still doing everything we did since we started back in 2012, we’re just doing a lot more of it.”

New t-shirts will be revealed in the coming weeks as well as new bags—all made in Minneapolis. Especially appropriate this week: the Shoveling Club hoodie. Or, by later this week, perhaps you’d prefer it as a tank top. Watch for new baseball hats and drink wear, to be released this spring.

Northmade will celebrate its rebranding at a launch party on April 4. northmade.co