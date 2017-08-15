Minnesota Designer Gets Her Shot on Project Runway Season 16

Fourth (or is it fifth?) time trying out was the charm for Minneapolis-based designer Samantha R. Crossland, who won a spot on Project Runway, season 16, premiering Thursday on Lifetime.

“I feel like the Twin Cities is at a crossroads and I am at a point where I need to grow or move and I would rather grow the scene than leave, because I love the Twin Cities,” Crossland says. “I think the visibility will really help both myself and the young designers I'm trying to lift up. And the entire scene."

Crossland, 36, has been a vital part of that Twin Cities fashion scene since 2000, when she launched a Lolita-inspired clothing line called Blasphemina’s Closet. She stuck with it for more than a decade, and in 2013, started anew with Samantha Rei, which, she describes, “embodies sweetness, femininity and attention to detail.” Crossland is a trained illustrator and painter. Her work has been featured in Glamour UK, Vogue UK, and Huffington Post, among others. Her fashion designs tend to draw inspiration from fantasy and whimsy—illustrators such as Chris Riddell and Brom; storybook tales like Alice and Wonderland and Snow White.

Crossland credits her friend Christopher Straub, another Project Runway alum from Minnesota, with encouraging her to keep trying out for the show. This season could be the perfect fit for Crossland. As she pointed out in her Project Runway interview: she’s personally worn every size between 8 and 20 as an adult, so she’s adept at dressing all frames. That should be an advantage this season, when the “twist” in the fashion competition is that models will actually range from the usual size 0 to plus sizes.

The season has already been taped, so Crossland plans to attend a viewing party each Thursday at Clubhouse Jäger (923 N Washington Ave., Mpls.) starting at 6:30. The parties are open to the public, and Crossland says kids are welcome. “I really hope that little designers get inspired!”

Of course she can’t give away what happened on the show, but Crossland sounds satisfied as the season kicks off. “I feel like I was really true to myself—as true as I could be with the amount of sleep I was able to get.”

Meanwhile, she’s got several projects underway at home: a new collection inspired by Memento mori paintings, a new line of lipsticks with the Elixery, a coffee table book about the history of alternative street fashion. Crossland is producing a fall show at Minneapolis College of Art and Design called Full Fashion Panic. And look for her designs in Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Fashionopolis on Sept. 14.