Memorial Day Weekend Sales

× Expand Rebecca Minkoff bag, regularly $295; on sale at Nordstrom for $176.90.

With long weekends come big sales, and Memorial Day is no exception. Expect to see discounts this weekend everywhere from big box stores to boutiques. Here are the ones worth shopping.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale: Up to 40 percent off current styles for men, women, and children from brands including Rag & Bone, Alice & Olivia, Stuart Weitzman, Alexander Wang, and Rebecca Minkoff (pictured above). May 24-June 4. Ridgedale, Mall of America, nordstrom.com

Galleria Sales: Many Galleria retailers will host sales over the long weekend. Get 30 percent off bags, jackets, and small leather goods at Cole Haan; 20 percent off most jewelry at Dugo, an extra 40 percent off activewear at Lucy, discounts at Coach, Eileen Fisher, J.Jill, Marmi, Roe Wolfe, Williams Sonoma, and more. May 26-29. Galleriaedina.com

Equation Sale: The 50th & France boutique for women’s fashion and gifts offers 40 percent off its spring collection. 5045 France Ave. S., Mpls., equationmn.com

Karma Sale: The St. Paul boho boutique offers an extra 25 percent off all sale items, Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28. 1591 Selby Ave, St. Paul, karmashops.com

Stephanie’s Sale: Get your summer on with 20 percent off tanks, shorts, and rompers. Use code MEMORIAL20 all weekend long. May 26-29. 758 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com

Creative Kidstuff Weekend of Savings: Enjoy discounts throughout the store, including 40 percent off select dolls and accessories and 20 percent off anything on wheels. Through Sunday, May 28. All store locations and online, creativekidstuff.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill Discount: More than 500 of the local retailer's most popular products are 20 percent off. Includes bakeware, cookware, kitchen gadgets, knives and food. Through May 29. St. Paul, North Loop, Stillwater or cooksofcrocushill.com

Duluth Pack Sale: The venerable Minnesota brand offers 25 percent off its best selling styles, including the market tote and sportsman’s duffel. Through May 29. In store, 1610 West Superior St.—if you happen to be in Duluth—and duluthpack.com

Hi Little One Discount: The Minneapolis-based kidswear brand is offering 20 percent off everything through Monday with code EASYPEASY. After all, don’t the kiddos in your life need Minnesota-themed, personalized onesies and tees? Yes, yes they do. Hilittleone.com

Lands’ End Memorial Day Sale: Generally we don’t see swimwear discounts until closer to July 4, so this is a great opportunity to stock up before pool season: Get 50 percent off swimwear and water shoes for kids, beach towels, and more. landsend.com

Poppy Dress Sale: Kickstart your summer wardrobe with some fun new dresses and accessories from Poppy’s Memorial Day sale. Everything is the store is 10 to 30 percent off! May 25-29. 251 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, Grand and Victoria and Linden Hills, poppytogsandclogs.com

Pumpz: The shoe and handbag boutique is offering 30 percent markdowns on select styles all weekend long. May 26-29. Galleria, pumpzco.com

N’Etc: The European-meets-local shop’s spring sale starts now. Shop 30 to 70 percent off spring, early summer, and resort styles. It starts this weekend, but it’ll go until it’s gone. 5005 France Ave. S., Mpls, n-etc.com

Parc: Shop 20 percent off in-store and online (use code WEEKEND) at the simplistic-chic boutique. May 26-29. 320 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls, and 5023 France Ave. S., Mpls, parcboutique.com

Arc’s Value Village Memorial Day Sale: Shop summer clothes, housewares, picnic and cabin gear at deeply discounted prices. Preview day for rewards members is Sunday, May 28 with the sale on Monday, May 29. Five Twin Cities locations: Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, New Hope, Richfield and St. Paul. arcsvaluevillage.com

Crayola Experience’s First Birthday Party: Thursday was the first anniversary Mall of America’s Crayola Experience, and they want to celebrate. Stop over for treats, giveaways, activities, and ticket deals. Bonus: Crayola Experience is donating a portion of ticket sales to Cheerful Givers. Bring a toy a kid would love to get as a birthday present and get $5 off admission. May 25-29. Mall of America, crayolaexperience.com