Makers at the (Farmers') Market

Kick off the holiday weekend by getting back out to the farmers markets. Not just for the food—as the popularity of farmers markets continues to bloom, we’ve been seeing more makers pop up at the markets. Expect that trend to continue this summer. Linden Hills Farmers Market is teaming up with Minneapolis Craft Market, a hub for artisans and designers, to showcase locally made goods at the Sunday market. They will kick off the partnership on May 28 with colorful totes from Akuas Boutique, Bare Naked Soap Company, Ballerina Botanicals Organic Skincare, Muddy Mouth Cards, Scrappy Products, and several others. Look for a rotating selection each week.
Get more ideas for shopping the Twin Cities farmers' markets.