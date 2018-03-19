Love Your Melon Launches Beanie Vending Machines

× Expand Love Your Melon hat

Love Your Melon’s first beanie vending machine will be unveiled Tuesday at University of Minnesota's Masonic Children’s Hospital. Now, children receiving hospital treatment will be able to choose their own knit hat from the Minneapolis-based company built on giving a beanie to every child battling cancer.

Since Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while they were sophomores at the University of St. Thomas, Love Your Melon has handed out more than 133,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed more than $4.5 million to fund cancer research initiatives. Love Your Melon got this far with the help of thousands of college ambassadors who deliver hats to hospitals nationwide. “As we continue to grow, these machines will allow us to immediately connect with each child through the comfort of a warm beanie and an encouraging message,” says Nettie Sparkman, LYM’s fund director.

Love Your Melon partnered with Signifi, an automated retail solutions company, to create the beanie vending machine. An interactive screen will share the story of the brand's recently published children's book, Adventures of the SuperCrew. The first vending machine will be placed at Masonic Children’s Hospital within the new Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone—a play area/lounge for children and teens built with a $250,000 pledge from the Vikings tight end. Another nine LYM vending machines will be launched at other hospitals on April 28—National Superhero Day.

Initially, the vending machines will only work with a card given to hospital patients. Eventually, the company plans to make it possible for hospital visitors to purchase hats through the machines. The big-picture plan, says a company spokesperson, is to roll out pop-up vending machines throughout the country and bring them to special events and festivals. Watch for one to pop up soon in the North Loop, where LYM is moving its headquarters and opening a retail showroom/event space in June.

