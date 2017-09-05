Minnesota's "Queen of Dark" on Melanin, Bullies, and Fashion Diversity

Let’s start with the obvious: Many people know of Minneapolis-based model Nyakim Gatwech because of her gorgeous dark skin.

Some people have actually asked her if it’s a medical condition. It’s not. She can’t “shower it off,” like her middle school bullies told her to do. A refugee from camps in Ethiopia and Kenya, Gatwech says she’s proud of her South Sudanese heritage.

The dark skin that has long made her a target for ridicule also helped her modeling career take off in Minneapolis, and around the country. That’s giving her an outlet to speak to others about body peace and advocate for diversity in the modeling world.

But it was a recent Instagram post gone viral that gave Gatwech’s budding career and "Queen of Dark" moniker a major boost. She posted a picture of herself with a captioned story about an Uber driver who asked if she would bleach her skin for $10,000. She just laughed—which shows exactly what kind of person Gatwech is. To her, it was just another story about body acceptance and self-love. She wasn’t offended. She wasn’t hurt. But she wanted to speak out.

“Why on earth would I bleach this beautiful melanin God [blessed] me with...you won’t believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin,” she wrote. The post received almost 10,000 likes (one for every hypothetical dollar she refused?) and hundreds of comments. Yahoo! News reached out to her first, and then came interviews from Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, and many more. She's topped 311,000 Instagram followers. Gatwech says wasn't expecting international attention, but she’s glad to use her platform to give kids and teenagers the representation that she lacked as a young girl.

Gatwech immigrated to the United States when she was 13 years old. She thought coming to the U.S. from the refugee camps she called home would be like “coming to heaven,” then quickly learned that her new home in Buffalo, New York, wasn’t exactly paradise. Middle schoolers were mean. Moreover, they were afraid of her. She would come home crying ever day and couldn’t fully explain to her family what was happening. Gatwech, who grew up around people of all different skin colors and was never bullied for her looks, suddenly had to deal with a very personal form of racism. It improved slightly when she moved to St. Cloud, Minn. for high school and made friends with other Sudanese and Somali kids, but the feeling of being an outsider never went away entirely.

“I wanted to join the track team, be involved in clubs and activities, and I felt excluded,” she says.

Her modeling career started unintentionally, when she was a 17-year-old high school student. Her tutor, who was a St. Cloud State University design student, asked Gatwech to model a dress she designed for a student fashion show.

“I knew I would love it, but I was worried about what people would say,” Gatwech says.

She was right. She did love it.

She moved back to Buffalo after graduation—“New York City was too expensive, but at least I could get close”—but soon bounced back to Minnesota, settling in Minneapolis last year. Since then, she’s modeled in numerous Twin Cities fashion shows and worked with several local designers and photographers. She’s also traveled to New York and Los Angeles for modeling gigs, both runway and print.

And in her spare time, she’s a student at Minneapolis Community & Technical College studying elementary education. Gatwech says her true dream is to be an elementary school teacher. In fact, she’s taking 12 credits of online classes this semester in hopes of transferring to the University of Minnesota to get her teaching license. Ask any college student—that’s a hefty credit load for the amount of traveling and work she’s doing. In fact, it’s almost full-time student status. Gatwech says it’s worth it. She loves working with kids, and loves being able to use her skin as a way to teach diversity and acceptance.

“They ask me why I’m so black,” Gatwech says of the students she’s worked with. “I know they don’t mean it offensively, so I use it to educate. Modeling is fun, but it should be more than that.”

Gatwech has started speaking at body peace events across the country. She’s not modeling during Fashion Week Minnesota this week, rather, she’s participating in a panel discussion about body positivity in the fashion world.

“That’s how I know my career is really taking a turn, which I love,” Gatwech says. “I’m becoming more of an inspiration.”

Catch Nyakim Gatwech on the Flyover x FWMN Saturday, September 9, 10:30 a.m., W Minneapolis. Tickets to the all-day conference are $22.