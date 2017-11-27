Local Deals on Cyber Monday

The holiday weekend is over, but the bargain hunting is not: 78 million Americans are expected to shop on Cyber Monday, according to a National Retail Federation Holiday survey. Expect a new wave of sales as compelling as Black Friday and Small Business Saturday—or even better. And remember: it’s easy to shop local even when shopping online. Here are some of the local Cyber Monday sales worth checking out.

Adam Turman: Get 20 percent off prints from the Minneapolis-based graphic designer. Code: SMALLBIZ. adamturman.com

Askov Finlayson: Askov Finlayson's annual Weekend of Giving extends through Cyber Monday. A portion of proceeds from every item sold in-store and online (not just North products) goes to nonprofits like Climate Generation that fight climate change. 204 N. First St., Mpls., askovfinlayson.com

Bumbershute: In store and online, enjoy 20 percent off (some exclusions apply). 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, bumbershute.com

Creative Kidstuff: Enjoy 30 percent off everything online on Cyber Monday. creativekidstuff.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill: Purchase a $100 gift card for $75 online, Monday only, plus free shipping on all online orders. cooksofcrocushill.com

D.NOLO: A Cyber Monday sale IRL—enjoy 20 percent off in store on Monday. 219 N. Second St., Mpls., dnolo.com

DpHue: 25 percent off everything online, holiday bundles included. Code: CYBER. dphue.com

Duluth Pack: Shop 30 percent off Duluth Packs and apparel online through Nov. 29. duluthpack.com

Forage Modern Workshop: 20 percent off your order of $100 or more with code GIFTSAREFUN. foragemodernworkshop.com

Goldfinch: Shop 20 percent off select scarves and shawls from the local textile company, through midnight on Cyber Monday. goldfinchblankets.com

Grethen House: Get 10 percent off your entire online purchase with code: THANKYOU. grethenhouse.com

Hackwith Design House: 30 percent off site-wide on women’s apparel, plus free shipping on two or more items. hackwithdesignhouse.com

Hammer Made: Spend $150 online and receive a complimentary limited edition gift box with seven pairs of Hammer Made socks. hammermade.com

Handsome Cycles: The Nordeast cycle shop is giving 10 percent off all orders, 20 percent off $300 or more, and 30 percent off $600 or more. Free shipping on all orders over $50. handsomecycles.com

Hazel & Rose: Shop 25 percent off everything online, plus get a free gift with orders about $100 while supplies last. shophazelandrose.com

JUUT: Purchase $100 in gift cards online and receive a $20 service voucher (good for Jan 1-Feb. 28, 2018). juut.com

J.W. Hulme Co.: Up to $200 off select styles plus free shipping from the St. Paul-based leather goods brand. jwhulmeco.com

Love From Minnesota: 30 percent off your online order on Cyber Monday. Code: CYBERMONDAY2017. lovefromcompanies.com

Love Your Melon: The Twin Cities-based company will release new items on Cyber Monday—also, get free shipping and a surprise gift with every order. loveyourmelon.com

Minnesota Timberwolves: Get 20 percent off select December games when you purchase tickets online. nba.com

Oh Baby!: 30 percent off all Oh Baby! brand merchandise online only with code: THANKFUL. ohbabystyle.com

Pacifier: Get 20 percent off almost everything in store and online (stroller and car seat specials, too). Code: HEDGEHOG20. pacifier.me

Parc: 25 percent off your entire online purchase. Code: ADDTOCART. parcboutique.com

Piccadilly Prairie: Get 20 percent off eGift cards of $50 or more from this local vintage and artisan shop on Cyber Monday. Click to order

Primp: Primp’s holiday sale weekend ends with 10 percent off all full-price merch, an additional 30 percent off clearance, and free shipping—online only. primpyourself.com

Pumpz: 20 percent off regular price items in store and online, plus free shipping. pumpzco.com

Solid Design Studios: The Minneapolis-based jewelry brand is offering 30 percent off site-wide on Monday with code: BFCM2017. soliddesignstudios.com

Stephanie's: Get 20 percent off new arrivals online and free shipping Monday only. Code: FREESHIP. stephaniesshop.com

YB Urban: The natural, artisan skin care company is giving you 10 percent off your order of $20 or more, 20 percent off $40, and 30 percent off $60. Plus, shop 50 percent off all Breed fashions. yburban.com