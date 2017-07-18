Let's Go Crazy

It’s that point in the summer when the wedge sandals have stopped giving you blisters. When pink lipstick seems like something you could pull off. When you’re getting bored with your white jeans and wishing you’d committed to wide leg cropped pants. Or a romper. Or both. This is your weekend to right you summer wardrobe wrongs while there are still plenty of warm days ahead. It’s the weekend to enjoy outdoor summer fun—food trucks, carnival games—and take advantage of summer’s best deals. It’s Crazy Days at 50th & France, Excelsior, and Wayzata.

Here’s what you need to know.

Wayzata starts the weekend early—with live music by the lake on Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Through Saturday, take advantage of sidewalk sales and clearance specials at many stores along Lake Street.

Excelsior kicks off its crazy weekend Thursday at 7 a.m. with early bird sales at select Water Street retailers. Stay all day for a Thursday Night Out including live music on Water Street from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday is more of the same and on Saturday, there will be a kids carnival and a flea market. Great sales run throughout the weekend, including the Brightwater Clothing & Gear Summer Tent Sale with up to 80 percent off premium brands including Parajumper, Barbour, and Gitman Vintage.

50th & France is serious about the sales on Friday and Saturday, including some of the best boutique deals of the year: 50-90 percent off at bluebird boutique, $49 denim at Equation, 70-90 percent off past season mech at Grethen House. Restaurants, spas and gyms are getting in on there crazy, too, with special offers. Enjoy live music while you shop, 1-3 p.m. both days.