Levi's Outlet To Open in Eagan

The number one store request Twin Cities Premium Outlets gets from shoppers is Levi's. And the Eagan center is about to deliver. A Levi’s Outlet store will open at Twin Cities Premium in early November.

Levi’s locations in the Twin Cities are sparse, with just one other outlet in Albertville and one full-priced retail store in the Mall of America.

The outlet will offer discounted jeans, accessories, and jackets. The store will be located on the mall’s west side, near Adidas, Under Armor, and Lids Locker Room.