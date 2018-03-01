Hunter Boots Coming to Target

× Expand Photo courtesy of Target Hunter boot collection for Target

Just in time for spring showers, Target is launching a limited-edition collaboration with Hunter, the British heritage brand known for its ionic Wellington boots in a rainbow colors. Target is banking on big demand: For the first time ever, the Minneapolis-based retailer will offer REDcard holders early access to exclusive colors and select styles on target.com on April 7. The full collection will hit select stores and online a week later, on April 14.

But Los Angeles area shoppers will get even earlier access. In another first: Target and Hunter plan to stage a ticketed festival in late March in the Los Angeles area, where attendees will be able to shop the collection.

“This partnership celebrates…our connection to festivals and the outdoors,” Hunter creative director Alasdhair Willis said in a statement, adding that the 1865 British brand and Target share “a similar spirit and brand values. In particular, our appeal to the entire family, and a spirit of joy, optimism, and daily adventure.”

Hunter for Target will offer more than 300 colorful items for women, men, and kids, as well as products for the home and outdoors. That includes several new categories for Hunter: hammocks, sunshades, and coolers. Prices will range from $5–$80 with most items under $30.

“We worked with Hunter to develop a well-designed, affordable collection that’s all about fun, optimism, and accessible adventure for the entire family,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement. “Hunter has long been regarded for its impeccable design aesthetic, rich heritage and playful spirit, and based on our research, it’s a brand our guests know and love. So a pairing between our two brands made perfect sense.”