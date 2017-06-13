Ten Father's Day Gift Ideas

Show Dad the love this Father’s Day by getting him something nice. Don’t overthink it—most men appreciate simple things: a sturdy belt; a good bottle of Scotch. No excuses—we did the shopping for you. We also rounded up some activities to do as a family this weekend, time together is sure to make Dad’s day.

Double Stitch Belt

Practical, yet stylish too. When you buy a belt at Shinola, monogramming is free—adding a classy, personal touch. $125, Shinola, 228 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.

Shirt of the Month Club Membership

It's the gift that keeps on giving....and allows Dad to avoid shopping for months. You pick out the first shirt, answer a few questions about Dad’s style, and the rest can be left to the the Hammer Made stylists. Six or 12 month subscriptions available. Hammer Made, hammermade.com

Daddy/Daughter/Son Swimwear

For off-the-charts cuteness: matching swim suits for Dad and the kids. Bonobos partnered with Rockets of Awesome on the limited-edition swimsuit collection. Kids suits are available in sizes 2-14. $28 or boys swim trunks and girls two-piece tankini; $88 for men’s. Bonobos.com, 125 N. Washington Ave, Mpls.

Food Bank Giving Apron

Ditch the ol’ Kiss the Cook apron, that joke hasn’t been funny in years. Upgrade Dad’s grill game in a leather apron, made in St. Paul by J.W. Hulme Co. The heritage brand teamed up with Food Bank for New York City on this limited edition apron and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Food Bank. $95, jwhulmeco.com

Lodge 12" Square Cast Iron Grill Pan

If his grilling skills go beyond the patio, this pan is the perfect gift. Picture it now: waking up as the sun is rising over your tent, and Dad’s already at the fire cooking bacon. Mmm bacon. $42.50, Cooks of Crocus Hill (St. Paul, North Loop, Stillwater), cooksofcrocushill.com

Grass Fed Cattle Co. Gift Card

Another gift for the grilling extraordinaire: grass-fed beef and the pastured pork from Minnesota and Wisconsin farms. 3939 W 50th St, Edina, grassfedcattleco.com

Vikre Distilling’s Iron Range Single Malt

You can’t go wrong with scotch, especially when it's made in Duluth. Is it just us, or is there something about eating and drinking from local companies that seems to taste better? $39.99, France 44, 4351 France Ave. S., Mpls.

Food & Beer coffee table book

Why not give Dad something involving his two favorite things: food and beer? This book delves into the world of beer and will teach Dad exactly what food pairs with what brew. It doesn’t hurt that the book is beautifully designed so it can double as a conversation starter on the coffee table. $50, Askov Finlayson, 206 N. First St.

Wood World Map

Here's your chance to get one of these stunning wood cut maps for half price—a special going on through Sunday. For every product sold by Minneapolis-based Woodchuck, a tree is planted. Talk about a gift you can feel good about! Woodchuck, $175 (half price through Father’s Day)

Double Bottom Fleece Slippers

Why is it that dads seem to wear their slippers until they’re literally falling apart? Time for a classic, cozy upgrade. $49.95, Minnetonka Moccasins