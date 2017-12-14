Holiday Shipping Deadlines: The Pressure is On!

Seems like we just polished off the last of the pumpkin scones, but here we are: Already in the home stretch of holiday shopping…and shipping. (Fun fact: The U.S. Postal Service is on pace to deliver more than 15 billion pieces of mail, including 850 million packages, this season—a 10 percent increase over last year.)

Here are some key dates to take advantage of free shipping and guaranteed Christmas delivery.

Today, Dec. 14: Last day for U.S. Postal Service ground shipping

Friday, Dec. 15: Free Shipping Day, with more than 900 participating retailers. This is also the last day to take advantage of free shipping from Amazon before Christmas. You'll still be able to order with Christmas delivery next week, but it will cost you.

Monday, Dec. 18: Last day for standard shipping by Amazon (prices vary).

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Last day for first class mail and FedEx Express Saver, last day for Best Buy home delivery on most large items.

Wednesday, Dec. 20: Last day for USPS Priority Mail, FedEx and UPS 2-day. Last day free standard 2-day shipping from Apple.

Thursday, Dec. 21: Last day to ship from Gap.com (and sister brands Athleta, Old Navy, Banana Republic) with guaranteed Christmas delivery.

Friday, Dec. 22: Last day for USPS Priority Mail Express and Amazon 2-day shipping (prices vary); Deadline for $10 Saturday shipping (on select merchandise) by Nordstrom.

Saturday, Dec. 23: Last day for free standard shipping from Target.com (does not guarantee Christmas delivery).

Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24: Best Buy and Amazon will offer same-day delivery in select areas. Best Buy stores are open until 4 p.m.; Mall of America is open until 6 p.m.