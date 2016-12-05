Get a Sneak Peek of Winsome Goods' New Store

Just back from her first mobile design studio road trip, Kathryn Sieve is getting ready to put the airstream in park at her first Winsome Goods flagship store in Minneapolis. It will officially open in January, but you can get a sneak peek this weekend during a Holiday Shop Up featuring Winsome Goods women’s apparel along with six of Sieve's favorite local brands: Neal jewelry, Dust + Form ceramics, Kate Worum art and prints, Lulu Organics body products, Scarf Shop by Martha McQuade, and Hat Make hats. Check it out Saturday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, Noon to 5 p.m. 201 Sixth St. S.E., Mpls.

× Expand Dust & Form