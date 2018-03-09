Forever 21 Opens Beauty Store Riley Rose at Ridgedale

× Expand Riley Rose beauty store Photo provided by Riley Rose

Riley Rose, a new beauty concept from Forever 21 aimed at the daughters and little sisters of Sephora shoppers, opens its first Twin Cities store at Ridgedale Center on Saturday.

The brand launched last year and plans to roll out 13 stores in malls around the country by the end of 2018. It’s the brainchild of Linda and Esther Chang, the daughters of Forever 21’s founders. They describe the Riley Rose persona as “social, savvy...playful, and on trend. With endless options available in an instant, she craves curated, sharable, interactive experiences that reflect her values, amplify personal brand, and can’t be replicated. She doesn’t just want to buy something, she wants to buy into something.”

Tall order, that they hope to fill by offering a mix of national beauty brands and exclusives, plus candy and home décor in a sleek white and pink setting. See for yourself on Saturday, March 10—the first 250 people in the Ridgedale store will receive a free cosmetics or skincare gift set including brands such as Pacifica, Dr. Frog, and Stila. Take advantage of complimentary hair and makeup demos and touch-ups all weekend, along with a photo booth, DJ, and sweet treats.