Flaunt, Times Two

Flaunt Accessories is one of the cutest stores you’re not shopping. Of course, loyal fans— who’ve been with the brand since it's equally cute owner Melissa Hardin (she'll call you "Hon," and you'll like it) started doing trunk shows in 2010 and then hit the road in a fashion truck—are aware of her cozy boutique in the back of The Broadway building in Northeast.

× Expand The Flaunt boutique in Northeast.

It’s filled with affordable options for trendy women's apparel, plus accessories and gifts from more than 25 local artists. But the addition of a second location at Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove is sure to bring this boutique the attention it deserves. With a bigger space, located between White House/Black Market and Soma, Hardin plans to expand her vintage home décor selection. Stop by Saturday, April 1 for an opening bash. The party kicks off at 5 p.m. with a DJ, giveways, sweet treats, and of course, spring must-haves for closet and home. Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, Hemlock Lane and 1-94 and I-694, Maple Grove, 763-488-9965, flauntaccessories.com