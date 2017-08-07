Plan Your Fall 2017 Fashion Week Minnesota

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fashion Week MN Twitter @FashionWeekMN

Calling all style-savvy Minnesotans: It’s time to channel your inner Bella Hadid. Fashion Week Minnesota: Fall 2017 is right around the corner. Taking place from September 7-15, the official lineup of events has been announced, in plenty of time to plan your outfits.

Fashion Week Minnesota (#FWMN), which was founded in 2015, takes place every April and every September to showcase the hottest trends and local designers that our great state has to offer. FWMN Fall ’17 will just be quick glimpse into the world of Twin Cities fashion designers, retailers, brands, organizations, stylists, influencers, photographers, models, and producers.

Why celebrate the style scene in Minnesota? #FWMN co-founder Jahna Peloquin weighs in. "We're responding directly to the needs of our local fashion community and industry, which is going to be very different than the markets of cities like New York and L.A. Our events are generally more intimate," she explains. "They're about connecting with the local community, and spreading the messages of inclusivity and sustainability within fashion."

Although the common denominator with the week’s events is a deep appreciation for local fashion and design, each show offers something unique. Here’s a rundown of a few of the week’s events:

To kick the week of style off on that Thursday, Sept. 7, the Scout Guide Minneapolis and W Minneapolis will present #MINNSTAFASHION at the Living Room at W Minneapolis, featuring five emerging designers with models on rotating platforms, for a 360-degree view of the look. Pop-up shopping from a curated selection of jewelry and accessories brands will also make an appearance at the event.

Pair luxury fashion with luxury cars, and you’ve got the Fall into Luxury at Morrie’s Luxury Auto event (Friday, Sept. 8). Models will be decked out in luxe looks from local designers and boutiques, alongside the likes of Aston Martins, Bentleys and Maseratis.

The Flyover Fashion Fest x Fashion Week MN at W Minneapolis event on Saturday, Sept. 9 is all about discussion. A panel of models, retailers, designers, and influencers will discuss inbody positivity, queer style, brand politics, and how they all influence fashion.

Another unique event on the timeline is the “Culture Piece Magazine presents Harlem Renaissance” event. Local designers Rammy Mohamed, Sumaya Keynan, and Hodan Ali will show looks inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

The Plus Size Pop-up Shop and Panel Discussion takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Michelle Raven, of Arc’s Value Village, and Cat Polivoda of Cake Plus-Size Retail, co-host this empowering event featuring fashionable clothing sizes 14+ and a panel discussion regarding the plus-size community and fashion will take place.

We may be a little biased, but the event we’re most looking forward to, is Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Fashionopolis on Sept. 14. Hosted by our own Senior Editor of Shopping + Style editor, Allison Kaplan, alongside stylist Grant Whittaker, this runway show will feature the hottest trends from local boutiques and designers.

Visit #MNFW's website for more information on the the fashion-filled schedule, tickets and more.