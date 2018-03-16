Delta Employees Get Fit in Zac Posen Uniforms

× Expand Photo courtesy of Delta Delta Airlines new uniforms

Starting today, 1,600 Delta employees in the Twin Cities will hit the runway—the fashion runway. New uniforms designed by Zac Posen and Lands’ End are ready for takeoff, after three years in development. It’s been more than a decade since the flight attendants and other “above wing” employees, as they’re called, have gotten new uniforms, and double that for the “below wing” crew—the people who move our luggage and de-ice the planes. Wicking material and four-way stretch weren’t even options back then.

In all, Delta is outfitting 60,000 employees in new uniforms. That's everything from dresses and suits to scarves, gloves, bags, hats, and base layers. Delta’s signature blue and red is departing, replaced by a new “passport plum” hue developed by Posen and the airline as a combination of Delta's two longstanding colors. After an initial outcry, employees seem to be embracing the purple—which, Delta execs are proud to point out, is the color of 2018, as declared by the Pantone Institute. “I’m surprised by how flattering it is,” commented one customer service rep at her fitting on Friday.

But Posen isn’t surprised—he told me in an interview back in August that purple tones tend to work on everyone, and he encouraged airline employees to embrace the new.

“When I went through the whole history of Delta, we started to realize what a rainbow of colors Delta has been through over the years—from oranges to ivories,” Posen said. “There was quite a solid color story that had been in flight and in the airport for many years. White, navy, and red are very easy, palatable colors. Delta really felt like it was time to add in something new. We wanted something with a little warmth to it.”

The new uniforms combine the technology of athletic wear with the high style and precise fit that has made Posen a red carpet favorite.

“Clothing has the power to make you feel confident, and confidence allows you to do your job better—with graciousness, with professionalism, with authority,” said Posen. The designer spent time working at a Delta terminal, and even served drinks on a flight, to better understand the demands of the job and make sure he placed pockets and vents where they were needed.

Employees are being given a uniform kit—they can pick from skirt and jacket options, dresses, pants, and even a mock neck for the men. Each set is valued at $700 to $1,000. So far for the women, the dresses are moving faster than the pantsuits. The top pick is the v-neck dress, says Chad Parker, Delta's manager of airport customer service, cargo, and ground support equipment. The peplum jacket—which was greeted with skepticism by flight attendants in initial fittings—is running even with the non-peplum jacket for orders.

Watch for the new uniforms at the airport, and in the skies, starting on May 29.

We visited Delta's headquarters to get a first-hand look at the new uniforms:

