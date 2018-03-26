Dayton’s Project Takes You Inside the Renovation

× Expand Rendering courtesy Gensler Minneapolis Dayton's Project Rendering - Retail

Nothing brings people together quite like shared memories—especially where popovers and the Oval Room are involved. Developers of The Dayton’s Project hope to harness nostalgia for the downtown Minneapolis department store as a way to rouse interest in the new office, retail, and restaurant development that will take its place. Today, The Dayton’s Project launched social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and invited people to share department store memories. A few participants will be sent one of the 90 vintage paper mâché Easter eggs recently found in the building during demolition.

Construction began months before the Super Bowl but was just recently kicked into high gear. Crews are now working 24 hours a day, and portions of the building could be open later this year. So far, the only tenant announced is The Dayton’s Food Hall & Market, a 40,000-square-foot space that chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern will curate with well-known food vendors, local restaurants, fresh food purveyors, and food artisans.

Now, you can watch the project come to life via social media. A Dayton’s Project spokesperson says they plan to provide behind-the-scenes glimpses of their progress as the local landmark is reinvented for a new era. Follow along on Facebook (@TheDayton'sProject), Instagram (@daytonsproject), and LinkedIn (The Dayton’s Project).

Sign up for our Swag newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.