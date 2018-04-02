Crate & Barrel's New Kids Line Launches at Galleria

× Expand Courtesy Crate & Barrel Crate and Barrel Kids Room

Crate & Barrel’s new children’s collection, Crate & Kids, is now available in the Twin Cities. The Galleria store in Edina is one of 40 locations nationwide to get the line. Crate & Barrel’s complimentary Design Studio services now extend to nursery, bedroom, and playroom décor. The home retailer has also added a baby registry, in hopes of extending its relationship with customers beyond the wedding.

"Our goal is to help customers through each of life's moments,” Crate & Barrel CEO Neela Montgomery said last month when the company announced Crate & Kids. “It was natural to welcome kids into the mix.”

Crate & Kids replaces Land of Nod, the separate children’s brand Crate & Barrel purchased in 2001. Some best sellers from Land of Nod have been integrated into the new Crate & Kids line, which goes beyond furniture to include lighting, wall décor, toys, and bedding. Cribs start at $399; kids beds at $499.

A selection of modern bunk beds, cribs, and whimsical décor from the new collection can be found on the second floor of the Galleria store. What you’ll see there represents only about 10 percent of the line, a store manager says. The full assortment is available online or though store associates.

Crate & Barrel at Galleria will celebrate the new arrivals with an open house April 7–8 from noon–4 p.m.

