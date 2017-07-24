Corset Boutique Is Moving Beyond Bricks and Mortar

The Butterfly Sale is on now at Corset Styling & Fashion Boutique, and when it ends in August, the entire business is going to leave its Edina cocoon. Corset owner Jodi Mayers has decided to close the store after eight years and shift to a fashion concierge model.

Wardrobe consulting has always been a service offered by Corset. Before Stitch Fix and Trunk Club made customized wardrobe deliveries commonplace, Corset was doing much the same with a more personal touch. Now, styling will be the focus. Liberated from the need to maintain her own inventory, Mayers says she looks forward to operating as a liaison between clients and other Twin Cities retailers.

“By focusing on services, we are truly able to meet our clients where they are, regardless of proximity, need, and phase of life,” Mayers says. “This new model offers high value and uber flexibility in a retail climate where consumer behavior has shifted.”

The Corset store at 54th and France will close at the end of August. Currently all clothing, shoes and accessories are 50 percent off, with new markdowns to be announced weekly. Store furniture, fixtures, and display items are also for sale. Mayers plans to launch her new business model in September.