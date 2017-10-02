Collective Market Launches First Twin Cities Clothing Swap

× Expand Collective Market items Photo courtesy of byNiche

This isn’t your grandma’s church rummage sale.

Collective Market is launching a "peer-direct" clothing swap in the Twin Cities this week, promising current fashion finds at great prices—in an Instagram-ready space. The first-time event will take place at Public Functionary and aims to serve as a giant closet party among girlfriends. Local sellers, who had to pre-register, will offer new and mostly-new business and casual women’s apparel, accessories, shoes, bags, and outerwear at 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.

Event founder Serena Fallahi Tittl has a background in styling, design and product management and has worked for Kohl's. She describes the set-up like a high-end, open-concept boutique—so no, you won’t have to dig through any grubby piles of boxy tees and stained denim to find the good stuff.

It's a way for shoppers to find high-quality pieces that would otherwise sit at the bottom of someone else’s closet, Fallahi Tittl says. Anything that doesn't sell can be donated Arc’s Value Village, Dress for Success, and hurricane relief organizations.

The Fall Closet Swag opens Wednesday, Oct. 4 with a pre-sale from 5-8 p.m. The sale is open to the public Thursday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The final day is Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with 50 percent off select merchandise.

Collective Market, Public Functionary Gallery Space, 1400 12th Ave. NE, Mpls., collectivemarketsale.com