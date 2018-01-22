Cold Makes for Cool Super Bowl Inspired Products

Something the makers of products are coming to realize about a cold climate Super Bowl: People wear more stuff in the winter, which means more layers to sell. Check out these cold-inspired product launches.

Warby Parker x Askov Finlayson sunglasses

Eyewear brand Warby Parker teamed up with Askov Finlayson, the North Loop retailer that plays host to its only Twin Cities store, on an exclusive frame. The cool blue sunglasses pay homage to Askov’s Keep the North Cold mission. The frame is Warby Parker’s mid-century inspired Barkley, made for the first time in Oxford blue crystal color with Pacific blue lenses. They are available while supplies last in Minneapolis only, beginning January 22. The frames sell for $95 and come with a custom lens cloth that says Keep the North Cold. For every pair of Warby Parker glasses sold, one is distributed to someone in need. 204 N. First St., Mpls.

Cold AF Hats

For Super Bowl fans who forget to pack a hat, a buffalo plaid and fur trimmed trapper hat is no more than 45 minutes away, via flannel-clad bike messenger. Minneapolis creative agency mono created an on-demand hat delivery service that calls it like it is: Cold AF. Beginning February 1, Cold AF trapper hats will be available for delivery in downtown Minneapolis—in 45 minutes or less. So if you’re frozen at the Idina Menzel concert on Nicollet Mall, order a hat! The cost is $50, and here’s the best part: all profits support Operation Warm, which provides brand new winter coats to kids in need. Coldaf.supply

Minny & Paul Super Boxes

× Expand Photo by 2ndTruth

The local gifting company puts its spin on football with two limited edition Super Bowl themed gift boxes (or canvas bags) featuring items like a leather table top football by Leather Works MN, a winter hat by Great Lakes Co., and a Mademoiselle Miel hot cocoa bomb. The Super Minny is $65; the Super Box—which comes with a bag of tokens good for a beer from local breweries including Surly, Fulton, LynLake, Tin Whiskers, and Fair State Co-Op—is $125. Both prices include shipping and a handwritten note. Pre-order starts Thursday, January 18, with shipments beginning January 26. Or, grab one in person: Minny & Paul will sell at Kisa Boutique in Gaviidae Common (651 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.) on Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. minnyandpaul.com

Hagen and Oats Super Bowl Signs

Posters get bent; programs get lost. Take home an LII sign, or an illustration of U.S. Bank Stadium in wood. Sister woodworkers Hagen and Oats created a collection of football themed wood decor, available at their pop-up shops at North Local Market in City Center in downtown Minneapolis or RAAS Market at Mall of America, or online. Prices range from $30-$150.

