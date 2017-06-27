Cheesecake Factory Will Open at Ridgedale

Cheesecake Factory—that mecca of casual dining where the menu is so large it contains adds and portions are so big you leave with more than you ate—is opening its second Twin Cities location this fall at Ridgedale Center. It comes 15 years after Southdale landed its Cheesecake Factory, which has been a reliable parking lot filler and line drawer ever since. Can it be that mall magnet for Ridgedale? Based on the 40-year-old chain’s nearly $2 billion in annual sales, probably! The restaurant will have both interior and exterior access to the mall on the upper level east side (a space where Len was once located, R.I.P.). Cheesecake Factory, which has 193 restaurants nationwide, boasts a menu featuring 250 dishes and more than 30 varieties of cheesecake.