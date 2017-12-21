Casper Will Make Its Bed at Mall of America

The Internet’s hippest mattress brand, Casper, is opening its first Midwest pop-up at Mall of America.

The Casper store is scheduled to open January 15 and operate at the mall through February 28 on the south side, first level. In addition to mattresses, Casper sells other bedroom accessories such as mattress protectors, pillows, sheets, and the newest addition to the product line: a dog mattress.

Casper is widely credited with reinventing the mattress shopping experience—Taking it out of high pressure, often overpriced showrooms and onto the Internet with streamlined offerings: just six models, with a queen mattress starting at $600, free shipping and returns, and a risk-free 100 night trial. The formula was so successful that Casper became a $100 million company in just two years. And like other hotshot digitally native brands including Warby Parker and Bonobos, the online success has lead to physical showrooms where shoppers can touch and feel the product and experience the brand. Clicks to bricks.

The post-holiday timing is no doubt designed to capitalize on Super Bowl traffic. Mall of America will be a hub for Super Bowl activities and a major draw for visiting football fans. Other MOA pop-ups staying on through game day include Faribault Woolen Mill Co. and RAAS Market featuring local makers.