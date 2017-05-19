Calling All Furniture Makers!

West Elm is gearing up for its second annual showcase—basically, an open casting call for independent makers whose goods might be featured at a store pop-up or become part of the weLocal collection, which is unique to each market. This year, West Elm is focused on furniture makers. On the retailer’s wish list: tables of all kinds, benches, stools and consoles. (No beds, rocking chairs, or folding furniture.)

West Elm stores around the country will meet with furniture makers and designers on June 8, from 5-8 p.m. In Edina, store manager Rebecca Mack and weLocal coordinator Jerrod Sumner will oversee the showcase. "Being part of the weLocal collection lets makers share what they do best with West Elm guests," Sumner says. "In some cases, it's the first time the makers feel they 'made it.' It's an honor and a thrill to be part of that journey."

To be considered, register online by May 28.