Bowties for Bruno

× Expand Photo courtesy of Xcel Energy Center Part of Bird Dog Studio's collection for Bruno Mars

A Canada-themed birthday cake for Shawn Mendes. Refurbished musical instruments donated to Barry Manilow’s "Manilow Music Project." And now, peacock and parrot feather bowties and hatpins for Bruno Mars.

Since its very first concert, Xcel Energy Center has been giving performers Minnesota-themed gifts. What started as gifting personalized hockey jerseys to each singer, has turned into something much more intentional. According to the venue's public and media relations senior manager Jora Deziel Bart, the staff does extensive research on the performers months before they’re scheduled to come to St. Paul. They find out what’s going on in their lives and what they’re passionate about, and then brainstorm local businesses or organizations that might be a good fit to make them something special. And the performers love it—Blake Shelton’s gift of a Minnesota-made bag turned him into a huge Duluth Pack fan.

Deziel Bart and her team asked Lynda Larson of Minnetonka-based Bird Dog Studios to design a custom gift for Bruno Mars. Larson makes accessories and jewelry out of sustainably sourced feathers from all over the country. Bird Dog has only been open about a year, but Larson has already made jewelry for Stevie Nicks and Lee Ann Womack—and now some not-so-average bowties and pins for Bruno. She found out she’d be making “The Bruno Collection” in November and has been working tirelessly prior to his August 5th show to make sure the accessories were perfect.

“The pressure was on,” Larson says. “Bruno is a style icon!”

Well, who better than Bruno to pull off such a bright and bold collection? He’ll receive three bowties and six hatpins—“For his fedoras,” Larson says—made with peacock, guinea, pheasant, and rare parrot feathers. Larson’s presenting them in a customized windowed wooden box with an antler handle and a “24k Magic World Tour” medallion. Larson says she was “over the moon” to be chosen for the project, and she can’t wait for Bruno to receive his gifts.

When she’s not designing custom collections for superstars, Larson sells Bird Dog goods at Isles Studio, Heimie’s Haberdashery, and Inspire, as well as various art fairs and local makers’ markets. Visit her shop online at birddogbowties.com