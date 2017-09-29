Blu Dot's Annual Sale is Back

Blu Dot is known nationally for their sleek designs and modern takes on the classics, and it’s the time of year again for the Annual Sale. This means 20 percent off of everything from rugs, to chairs, to lighting, and more. Modern design lovers will have access to the sale both in store and online.

The Blu Dot Annual Sale officially kicks off October 5th and will run nationally through October 29th, however us Minnesotans get a little special treatment. Since Blu Dot is based out of Minneapolis, they’re showing us a little love by offering an early preview of the sales this weekend at Blue Dot’s Minneapolis Outlet, located at 1323 NE Tyler St. The Outlet offers unique prototypes, already marked down.

Some best sellers include anything from the Sunday Collection, the Cat's Pajama's Lounge Chair (bonus points for the cool name), Duck Duck pillow which comes in an array of tasteful colors. Forget the Minnesota Nice away this weekend and enjoy the special treatment!